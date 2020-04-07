Jacqueline Betty Helvey
Jacqueline Betty Helvey, 83, of Gillette died Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center of complications from dementia.
She was born March 20, 1937, in Toledo, Ohio, to Taft and Betty Evearitt.
She attended Nyack College and worked for several years with special education students in Toledo and loved serving the Lord wherever she lived.
During retirement, she and her husband, Paul, worked as volunteers at Jungle Aviation and Radio Service in Waxhaw, North Carolina, which is affiliated with Wycliffe Bible Translators.
They traveled throughout the United States, including Alaska, and also Canada moving missionaries and pastors to their new locations in an 18-wheeler. They enjoyed all the families they met along the way.
They had lived in Gillette in recent years to be near Paul’s family.
Mrs. Helvey is survived by her husband, Paul Helvey; son, Bernard Bathel of San Diego, California; brother, Bob Evearitt of Ada, Michigan; one granddaughter; one great- granddaughter; several nieces, nephews and cousins; stepdaughter, Jill Hampleman; stepson, Dan Helvey; seven stepgrandchildren; and seven great-stepgrandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Robert Bathel.
Donations in Mrs. Helvey’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org/Wyoming or the Legacy activity fund at 1000 S. Douglas Highway, Gillette, WY 82716.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.