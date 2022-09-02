Donna Matheson, 71, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at her home, from complications of COPD, with her family by her side.
A gathering of friends and family is from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel. Services begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, alongside her sister, Eileen, at Family Life Church with Pastor George Keralis officiating.
Donna was born Sept. 5, 1950, in Gillette, the youngest child born to George and Alvina (Weaver) Sutherland.
She married Delbert Matheson on Sept. 13, 1967, in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Throughout the years she was employed by Ben Franklin and Pioneer Manor. From 1977 to 1979, both she and her husband ran mail for the Postal Service from Newcastle to Gillette, which they thoroughly enjoyed. She ended her career at CCSD as a school bus driver, and after 30 years, retired in 2010. There wasn’t a day that passed that she didn’t talk about how much she missed her students.
Mrs. Matheson had various hobbies such as road trips and concert going with her sister, Eileen, camping, fishing on her pontoon and gambling.
Donna will be greatly missed by her daughters, Stacey Wilder of Gillette, and Dulcy Strong of Parker, Colorado; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and best friend, Eileen Hewgley, who died 11 days prior; and sister, Anita Kain.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society or Gillette Animal Shelter.
Memorials and condolence may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
