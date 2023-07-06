Raelene (Shaw) Cowley, 70, of Wright, lost her long, hard-fought battle with cancer on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
A viewing will be from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 555 Wright Blvd., in Wright. There will be a viewing at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, with the service starting at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial to follow at the Wright Cemetery.
Join us at the Wright Community Center for a luncheon at the conclusion of the services.
Raelene was born March 18, 1953, the 11th child of Richard Lynn and Fern (Nordfelt) Shaw in Salina, Utah. Raelene grew up in Aurora, Utah, attending local schools and graduating from North Sevier High School in 1971.
Raelene married Trent E. Cowley on Oct. 9, 1971, in Aurora. Together they welcomed five children, who added 16 grandchildren to the Cowley family. Trent and Raelene lived in Salina until April, 1980, when they moved to Wright, where they live today and call home. Raelene was very proud of her children and grandchildren. She was always willing to help them when needed. She loved spending time with them and spoiling them all!
She was also known and loved as "Granny" to many others around Wright. Raelene came from a large family; she had eight brothers and two sisters. She was the baby of the family and everyone knew it!
Her parents; eight brothers, Devon, Reed, Kendal, Theron, Wayland, Rondo, Rance and Brian; brother-in-law, Bryant Mickelsen; and two sisters-in-law, LaDella and Suzanne Shaw preceded her in death.
Raelene had a sparkle in her eye and a smile that will be missed by all of us. She was always willing to serve and help others. She taught us all very valuable lessons in life that we will cherish and hold those moments forever.
Raelene is survived by her husband, Trent; children, Jason and wife Heather (Liberty, Missouri); Jamey and wife Stacy (Morganville, Kansas); Melissa and husband Robert Wrigley (Wright); Justin and wife Danielle (Kendrick, Idaho); Matt and wife Amanda (Douglas); grandchildren, Salem Cowley, Kaycee and Michael Sebelski (Missouri); Tommy, Kayte, Jaron and Tabitha Cowley (Kansas); Nichole and Jason Wolz (Indiana); Brianna and Trenton Wrigley (Wyoming); Sydney, Lydia, Ivy and Nataley Cowley (Idaho); Nevaeh and Caidyn Spilski, Aleyah Cowley (Wyoming); sisters, Linda Mickelsen (Redmond, Utah); Judy and husband Roger Meyer (RVers).
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
