Frank Thallas Jr.
Frank Thallas Jr., 63, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Campbell County Health of heart-related symptoms.
Funeral services for Mr. Thallas begin at 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Resurrection Church with the Rev. Joseph Longofono officiating. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3-5 p.m. Thursday at Gillette Memorial Chapel. Trisagion prayer service begins at 5.
He was a proud Marine and volunteer firefighter, and a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. His grandchildren were his joy. He loved serving his family, church and community, traveling, working with his hands, the great outdoors and animals of every kind.
He is survived by his wife, Tracy; daughter, Theresa; son, John; six grandchildren; his mother; three sisters; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father; and one sister.
He will be missed deeply and remembered fondly by everyone who knew him. Semper Fi, Marine. Memory Eternal.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
