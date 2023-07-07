Judy Mae Cayton, 66, of Gillette, passed away Friday, June 30, 2023, at her home and went to heaven. She is missed beyond measure.
A funeral service begins at 2 p.m. Monday, July 10, at Fidler-Roberts and Isburg Funeral Home in Sundance. Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Cemetery in Sundance.
Judy was born Jan. 3, 1957, in St Ignace, Michigan, to Darlene and Joseph Carson. She was one of ten children. She moved around a lot as a child and spent time living in Michigan, Colorado, Nebraska, Gillette and Sundance, Wyoming.
She was a proud member of the Sault St. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians and was teaching her granddaughter the native culture and language.
In 1974, Judy married Dan Duvall. She became a young mother at age 17 and still completed her GED. They bought a home in Sundance, which she surrounded with beautiful flowers and lilac bushes. They had three children Christopher, Wesley, and Stacy.
She was an extremely hard worker. She worked at the Sundance Times for over a decade. She loved this job. She was a talented typist, at one point typing so fast the computers froze! After divorcing when their youngest was one year old, she tirelessly took on the role of single mother, at one time working three jobs to support her children.
Judy was brilliantly creative. Her specialty was helping her kids with school projects. She had the best ideas and could make something out of basically nothing. She carried this skill into the kitchen, being a fantastic cook. She never used a measuring cup or followed recipes, but instead cooked delicious meals from memory and measured by instinct.
She spent most of her time sitting in the sunshine. Every Saturday was movie night with her daughter. She loved the smell of lilacs, the sound of birds in springtime, and enjoying a good cup of coffee with family and friends. Vanilla ice cream cones after every doctor appointment was a must. Her family was her entire life. She gave selflessly, always putting the needs of others before her own.
Another great joy in her life has been her nine grandchildren. To many of them she was seen as not only grandma, but a second mother as well. She liked to make them peanut butter cookies, just because, which made them smile after a rough day at school. She loved seeing them in sports and plays and was a great shopping buddy.
Survivors include her children, Chris Duvall of Sundance, and Wes and Stacy Duvall of Gillette; grandchildren, Trey (Makenzie) Duvall of Upton, Jason Duvall of Nashville, Tennessee, Chance and Zach Duvall (Ashlynn) of Sundance, Ella Turgeon of Sarasota, Florida, and Kylin (Charla) Whitcher, Ashlie Whitcher, and Jaicee Whitcher of Gillette; great-granddaughter, Halsey Duvall of Upton; siblings, Carol Carson-Hull (Scott) of Gwin, Michigan, Philip Carson (Darlene) of Spokane, Washington, Gary Carson (Denise) of Lewiston, Idaho, Kathy White (Ron) of Sturgis, South Dakota, Joseph Carson of Sturgis, and Kevin Carson (Dianna) of Corum, Montana; sister-in-law, Angela La Blanc; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Carson, Darlene Cayton, and stepfather, Warren Cayton; brothers, Richard Carson, Terry Carson (Justine La Blanc), and David Carson; daughter-in-law, Sonya Duvall; former husband, Jon Cayton and stepdaughter, Shyla Cayton; granddaughter, Angel Duvall; nephew, Charlie Wood; great-niece, Kassidae Carson; great-nephew, Brendan Carson; and former sister-in-law, Wanda Blakeman.
Judy always said, "We don't say goodbye, because goodbye means forever. We say I'll see you later."
We'll see you later. Until then we'll be missing you.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
