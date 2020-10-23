Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph Slattery begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Moorcroft with the Rev. Bryce Lungren officiating. Burial will follow at Moore Hill Cemetery in Hulett.
Visitation is from 5-6 p.m. Monday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Moorcroft.
Joseph A. Slattery Jr. was born April 20, 1938, in Rock Springs to Joseph A. and Caroline (Hicks) Slattery. Joe was the oldest of nine, and he and his siblings spent their childhood near the Wyodak mine, later moving to their grandparent’s homestead on the Sunnyslope Road east of Rozet.
They attended Rozet Elementary School and Joe was one of the last students to graduate from Rozet High School. After high school, Joe attended Sheridan College to study accounting and worked for a butcher to help pay for his schooling.
On completion of his studies, he joined the Army National Guard. When he completed boot camp, he returned home to marry Martha Davidson in June 1961.
He and Martha then moved to Washington State to serve his two-year enlistment. When that ended, they returned home to Moorcroft, eventually buying land from his father so they could build their family home and raise their children, Tim, Teri and Todd.
Joe worked as a pumper for Midwest Oil in addition to ranching. He started his own oil field consulting business in the early 1980s. A downturn in the oil patch would lead he and Martha to purchase a sanitation business in 1986 that they grew into the largest sanitation company in northeast Wyoming, with the help of their children!
Joe and Martha have been lifelong members of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Moorcroft. Joe was designated by Mary Butler, a generous donor to the church, to institute and oversee the building of the “new” St. Patrick’s Church in 1978. He served on the Parish Council for many years.
Joe and Martha had purchased property in Pine Haven, eventually moving there to allow their kids to take over more of the operation of the business and ranch. Joe and Martha have been active members of Pine Haven for 30 years. Joe also served on the City Council.
In 2012, Joe and Martha sold their company to their two oldest children, Tim and Teri, and son Todd took over the ranch so that they could focus more on traveling and visiting family and friends around the country.
He was able to live out his dream of traveling to foreign countries and nearly every state in the U.S. with their motor home! He never met anyone he didn’t already know! Every fall, the family would see them off as they journeyed to their favorite wintering spot in Beaver Dam and Yuma, Arizona, with their many friends.
Joe passed away Sunday, Oct. 18 with his beloved wife Martha at his side, along with his children, Tim, Teri and Todd, and grandchildren.
His many friends and family members, especially his grandchildren, will miss his many calls with his "trademark hello” and his texts as he checked in on their adventures!
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Callie; brother, Bill; sister, Catherine Beck; and brothers-in-law, Earl Wandler, Jack Zimmerschied and Willis Burke.
Joe is survived by his wife, Martha; sisters, Sue Zimmerschied, Mary Wandler, Ann Wandler and Caroline Burke; brothers, Jim (Nancy), and Mike (Dorothy); brother and sister-in-law, George and Margaret Benton; sister-in-law, Linda Slattery and brother-in-law, Larry Beck; daughter, Teri; sons, Tim (Maryann) and Todd (Debbie); grandchildren, Alicia (Ty Tucker), Aaron (Amanda) Jordan, Ashley (Jeff Hogan), Joey (Misty), Sean, Brian, Mitchell, Courtney (Dallas Taylor) and Kelsie (Jorge’ DeLaRosa); and 16 great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family requests that memorials be made in Joseph’s name to benefit Pine Haven Fire Department.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
