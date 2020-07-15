Michael Allen Whetstone, 32, of Gillette died Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home.
Michael was born Oct. 1, 1987, to Wade and Gloria Whetstone.
He attended Campbell County High School and obtained his GED.
He enjoyed hunting, working on cars, especially race cars, and aspired to be a race car driver someday.
Michael married Grace Jeys on Sept. 3, 2011, and to this union one son was born, Zeke.
He was an amazing son and friend to many. His greatest joys were his three sons and he was a wonderful father to Zeke, but also to his other sons he was raising, Jasper and Paxton. He will be missed terribly.
Michael is survived by his father, Wade Whetstone; mother, Gloria Mortensen; sons, Zeke, Jasper and Paxton; fiancée, Rebecca Mespelt; paternal stepgrandfather, Bernard Lee; half-sister, Christy Van Rooyen; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harold and Elsie Mortensen; paternal grandmother, Shirley Lee; and paternal grandfather, Robert Whetstone.
Condolences may be sent to Gloria Mortensen, 501 National Street, Belle Fourche, SD 57717.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
