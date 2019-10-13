Doris Mae (Johnson) Rogers, 86, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette.
Memorial services for Mrs. Rogers will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Black Hills National Cemetery, 20901 Pleasant Valley Dr., Sturgis, South Dakota. The Rev. Cliff Jacobson of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church of Gillette will officiate.
She was born in Manville on May 8, 1933, to Frank Hjalmar Johnson and Florence Mabel (Davis) Johnson. She attended schools in Manville and Newcastle in Wyomiung and St. Martin’s Academy in Sturgis, South Dakota.
Doris married David A. Rogers on Sept. 7, 1948, in Deadwood, South Dakota. They had one daughter, Shiela, born in 1950.
In 1961 they moved to Gillette when David was transferred with his work to the Wyodak Power Plant. Doris has remained a longtime resident since then.
Doris retired in 1997 as office manager to Larry Johnson and Star Printing & Supply. She thoroughly enjoyed her work there meeting, visiting and helping numerous customers with all of their orders.
Doris’s many interests and hobbies included going to the cabin in the Black Hills, flower gardening (she loved her flowers), sewing/quilting, garage sales, antique shows (she loved collecting her pink dishes), reading and the beautiful oil paintings that she created.
And oh, how she enjoyed her mocha frappé, mocha coffees and vanilla shakes.
Most of all she enjoyed her little Coton de Tuléar (dog) Shotsi and her two Conure parrots Hooker” and Baby Bird, and spending as much time with her daughter.
Thank you to Dr. McMahill and staff of the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center who cared for Doris for the past four years. A very special thank you to Bobbi Guettler for always being there for Doris and taking such excellent care of her. Thank you so much to Marcy, Kayla, Shane, Sonja, Reggie and Amber. You all went way above and beyond the call of duty during her final days.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Shiela (George) Rhodes of Gillette; three nephews, William Johnson of Newcastle, Daniel (Sheri) Johnson of Sidney, Montana, and Harold (Marcene) Hicks of Fairfield, California; brother Carl (Pat) Johnson of Crawfordville, Florida; sister-in-law, Carolyn Puckett of Canton, Georgia; several great-nephews and nieces; and a recently born great-great-niece, Rhen, who she enjoyed seeing pictures of and called her “Sweet Little Pumpkin.”
She’s also survived by a very dear and special friend, Curt Wendelboe of Cheyenne; and a devoted loving friend and employee, Peggy Brosa of Gillette.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, David; her parents, Florence and Frank Johnson; brothers, Johnnie F. Johnson and Walter E. Johnson; and sister-in-law, Barbara Johnson.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Doris Rogers’ name in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.