Lois Lenore (Williams) Hopkins, 97, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center with her daughter by her side.
Graveside services begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22 at Boyes Cemetery, Montana, with a potluck lunch to follow at Boyes Community Hall in Hammond, Montana.
Lois was born Oct. 23, 1925, in Broadus, Montana, to William Clinton and Annie (Smith) Williams and was the seventh child out of 11 brothers and sisters. She grew up and spent the majority of her life in southeastern Montana.
She worked for various ranchers in the area and enjoyed herding sheep the most. She was a very strong independent woman.
She married Clarence Allen Hopkins Dec. 16, 1947. Their first home was a sheep wagon. In 1949 the couple purchased their ranch and raised cattle together until their retirement and sale of their ranch in 1982.
In 1984, they moved to Ekalaka, Montana. They enjoyed their time there with family and friends. In 1996, the couple moved to Gillette.
In 2021, Mrs. Hopkins moved to the Legacy and loved participating in bingo and hymn singing. She became a favorite of the staff whom she enjoyed telling stories of growing up and ranching.
Lois is survived by her son, Benjamin Clarence Hopkins of Ronan, Montana; daughters, Elaine Lenore Dowdy of Winslow, Arkansas, and Gay Ann Bitner of Gillette; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great- grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence; parents; five brothers; five sisters; a son-in-law; and two granddaughters.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
