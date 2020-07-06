Joy Austin
Gillette resident Joy Austin, 40, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her home of cancer.
Memorial services begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at New Life Church with the Rev. Paul Baughmann officiating.
She was born May 16, 1980, in Spearfish, South Dakota.
Words that would best describe her would be gentle, kind, caring and intelligent.
From an early age, she loved books and reading. She always had a book with her and passed that love on to her own child and countless students. The library was one of the first places she found in a new town.
She graduated from Isabel High School in 1998 and Black Hills State University in 2003.
In 2016, she married Grant Austin and together they made a home with their son in Gillette.
Mrs. Austin took on the role of wife and mother with pure happiness. She was a born teacher and always worked to find new and interesting ways to teach. She always saw the worth and value in every student.
During her teaching career, she taught in Geddes and Timber Lake, South Dakota, and in Big Piney, Moorcroft and Gillette.
She loved spending time with family and friends, but treasured time with her son, Gabe, most of all. She always found fun activities to do with him and loved helping him learn.
She had a strong faith and love of life. Even when facing cancer, she looked for the positive in each situation. She was always looking out for others, wanting to know everyone was comfortable and well-fed.
Mrs. Austin is survived by her husband, Grant Austin; her 4-year-old son, Gabriel Austin; parents, John and Deb Meginness of Isabel, South Dakota; sister, Sabra Hahne of Lemmon, South Dakota; brother, Sean Meginness of Minneapolis, Minnesota; grandmother, Alice Meginness of Isabel; two nieces; one nephew; and several cousins, aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her father, KC Peters; and grandparents, Shirley and Harry Bickel, Donald and Helen Peters, and John Meginness Sr.
She will be forever missed by those she leaves behind. To quote E.E. Cummings, “I carry your heart, I carry it in my heart.”
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
