Fayone (Kleinman) Jonasson, 91, peacefully passed away surrounded by family, Monday, June 20, 2022.
Fayone was born March 27, 1931, in Toquerville, Utah, to George and Fern Kleinman. Fay was the third of six children, including Preston, Don, Artis, Melvin and Carolyn, and was raised on the family farm in Toquerville, Utah.
She later went to work as a phone operator for Mountain Bell, she quickly excelled and became part of their management team. She loved her career and remained a valued employee for 32 years, when she retired.
Fay raised two children, Mel and Charlene. Mel was born Nov. 29, 1956. Her and Mel enjoyed spending time together playing at the park, going on ice cream dates to Arctic Circle and later when Mel was in college meeting up for lunch to discuss their day. Fay gave birth to her pride and joy, Charlene, Sept. 23, 1958. She and Charlene loved spending time together, from cooking in the kitchen, going to the movies, or playing miniature golf, they were inseparable. Charlene often referred to her mom as her best friend.
Family was everything to Fay, she would say her greatest achievement in life was her family. She had a close bond with each of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Each held a special place in her heart.
She thoroughly enjoyed planning and hosting family functions, birthdays were always a big celebration, her Texas Cake became a birthday tradition which is still practiced for family birthdays today. We could always count on her famous fruit dip and ice cream dessert at our picnics and family dinners. Thanksgiving was a holiday Fay loved to host, she enjoyed being in the kitchen, creating delicious meals for her family, this is a trait she passed on to her daughter, and granddaughters. Christmas was Fay’s favorite holiday, her house was a magical place to visit, she loved seeing the joy on all the children’s faces, many of her Christmas traditions are still carried out today by her granddaughters.
Quilting was a passion of Fay's, she quilted many quilts with her mother and her daughter, her granddaughter Jennifer, also shared this passion with her; they spent endless hours quilting quilts for every family member. If Fay heard about an announcement of a baby, the quilting frame was up!
Fay loved shopping! Online or in store, it didn’t matter for what or where, she just loved to shop! Stores she frequented would know her by her first name. We would often joke that she kept QVC in business. Her basement was full of things she “needed!”
Fay loved traveling and did so as often as she could, she especially loved traveling with her brothers, some of her favorite places she visited was Germany, Alaska, Mexico and Hawaii.
Fay saw the good in everyone, she loved life and loved to laugh. She always had a smile on her face, her laugh was contagious to everyone around her.
Fay was preceded in death by her parents, George and Fern; brother, Don; sisters, Artis and Carolyn; and son-in-law, Larry.
She is survived by her daughter, Charlene Parrish; son, Mel (Kathy) Johnson; grandchildren, Mindi (Joe) Roderick, Jennifer (Darryl) Anderson, Angela Langston, Christopher Langston, Jessica Johnson, Brittany (Chris) Digrande; great-grandchildren: Alex, Brittany, Chance, Madison, Hailey, Analiese, Sofia, Daniela, Dean, Melody, Stella and Harley; and great-great grandchildren, Carter, Eli, Oakley and Montgomery.
Services will be at a later date, in Toquerville, Utah.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.