Tina Marie Walach-Randolph, 59, of Gillette died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Campbell County Health surrounded by her loved ones, from medical conditions involving her battle with lupus.
She was an amazing woman, mother, grandmother and friend.
It was her utmost joy to help raise her grandchildren. The impact of the wisdom she imparted on us all is immeasurable. All who knew her would say she was loving, kind, thoughtful, generous, warm and caring.
She also believed in people, building them up with words of encouragement and having her own sense of humor and a way to be straight to the point. She was a hardworking woman, who did her best to provide for family. She loved a gathering over a meal with family at holidays and birthdays. Her cookies were the best!
Tina is survived by her husband of 25 years, Johnnie Randolph; children, Justah "Bugg" Randolph, Bryan Walach, Michael Walach, Vincent Randolph, and Georgette Randolph; and six grandchildren.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
