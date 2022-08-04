Glenna Weaver, 70, of Sundance, Wyoming, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 in Gillette.
Glenna Mae (Campbell) Weaver was born Dec. 5, 1951, in Greeley, Colorado, the daughter of Cecil and Laura (Henwood) Campbell.
Glenna’s early childhood included living and attending school in Europe, as her father was a teacher for the defense department schools. Eventually, her father took a teaching position in Jackson, Wyoming, and Glenna graduated from Jackson Hole High School where she later dedicated her storied professional career.
Upon her completion of high school, Glenna attended Texas A&M University where she received her bachelor’s of science degree and majored in education. While at university, Glenna bred and showed award-winning American Water Spaniels and later taught in Godley, Texas, before moving back to Jackson to teach at Jackson Hole High School where she met her future husband, Skip.
Glenna married Harry “Skip” Weaver July 17, 1982. Together the couple made their home in Hoback Junction, Wyoming, often spending time gardening, tending to their big backyard, or quietly enjoying an evening of “Caveman TV” at their fire pit.
Glenna will be remembered most for her 30-plus years of service at Jackson Hole High School. Known infamously as “The Weave,” Glenna was a lifelong Bronc. Her legacy as an educator and the positive impact that she had on generations of students is nothing short of legendary. There is an not a mischievous, troublemaking former student that doesn’t have a hilarious confessional about a time their questionable teenage decisions got them sideways with The Weave.
Glenna was tough as nails and did not mince her words, but she never gave up on her students and only doubled her efforts the further they strayed. Behind closed doors she would staunchly go to bat for the students that needed the most advocacy.
Glenna’s exceptional career began as a physical education teacher and a coach of nearly every sports team. She was then selected to serve as the JHHS Dean of Students and finally returned to her beloved PE teacher position for her final years of service. As the JHHS dean, Glenna was integral in partnering with juvenile justice, promoting school safety, and leading committees on emergency and crisis response.
The Weave also faithfully enforced the school’s “no hat” rule, much to the chagrin of her students, many of whom may still be missing a confiscated hat. Glenna was always the first to show up to work and often the last to leave. She was highly committed, meticulous, thorough, genuine, and straightforward. She was also an unsuspectingly playful prankster and jokester, which may explain her soft spot for those types of students when they found themselves in her office.
Famously private in her personal life, outside of work Glenna’s great love was for her babies: her American Water Spaniels that she and Skip spoiled rotten. Glenna also enjoyed gardening, snow machining, hunting, Texas A&M football, and the great outdoors. She would lovingly knit blankets and other items for friends and cherished cooking secret family recipes that had been passed down.
She and Skip loved to load up their camper, find a remote corner of Wyoming to sit creekside and stay up late to take in the star show. In retirement, Glenna and Skip permanently moved to Sundance, Wyoming, where they had property for many years and nearby family homesteading roots for Glenna. In Sundance, Glenna and Skip dedicated themselves to building their new home and watching storms gather on the horizon as their dogs joyfully ran amok.
Glenna will be sorely missed by her husband of 40 years; her sister, Devonna Fraiser; several nieces and nephews, and a host of extended family. She touched the lives of innumerable former students and colleagues who will remember her fondly and for her no-nonsense approach and unrelenting work ethic.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
On Glenna’s office door hung “The Code of the West,” which was not authored by her, but might as well have been, as it succinctly describes Glenna’s personal character code and the lessons she hoped her students would learn and embrace: Live each day with courage; Take pride in your work; Always finish what you start; Do what has to be done; Be tough but fair; When you make a promise, keep it; Ride for the brand; Talk less, say more; Remember that some things aren’t for sale; and Know where to draw the line. To honor Glenna’s memory would be to strive to meet this code in our daily lives.
Private family services will be held. Glenna’s wishes were to be laid to rest on her and Skip’s property in Sundance.
Memorials and condolences can be sent in Glenna’s name in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Memories and condolences can also be shared at WalkerFuneralGillette.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Glenna Weaver’s name to Bronc Backers at Jackson Hole High School.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
