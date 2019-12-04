Robert Palmer
Robert V. Palmer Jr., 74, of Gillette, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Gillette with the Rev. Cliff Jacobson officiating.
Robert “Bob,” the oldest of seven children, was born Dec. 1, 1944, in St. Louis, Missouri.
He moved to San Diego, California, with his family in 1953, where he attended Saint Augustine High School.
Before graduating in 1962, he met Katherine Bowman, his future wife. They married Jan. 25, 1963, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and were married for nearly 56 years.
They started their own family before moving to Gillette in February of 1976.
He balanced work as a sheet metal journeyman with family and a love of sports. He played competitive softball for years in Gillette before moving on to coaching. He coached different sports but found a true passion for the game of baseball and loved his Padres.
His contributions to Gillette baseball programs at all levels helped to grow and enhance programs that are still benefiting the youth of Gillette today.
His later years found him teaching catechism, playing Santa Claus and being “Papa Bob” to many.
Bob is survived by his wife, Katie; children, Peter, Mathew, Andrew and Roberta; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, it was his wish to have donations made to Saint Augustine High School in San Diego, California.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.