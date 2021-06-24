Please join us for a Celebration of Life in honor of Helen Crichton Crain at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Buffalo, Wyoming. The celebration will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021.
There will be a reception immediately following in the adjacent Onderdonk Hall. Refreshments will be served.
Following a short illness, Helen, 88, passed away at the Johnson County Health Care Center on Nov. 22, 2020, in Buffalo. She was inurned in the Willow Grove Cemetery in a private ceremony with immediate family present.
Helen Crichton Balden was born in the Lewis Camp at Midwest, Wyoming, on Feb. 10, 1932, to John and Elizabeth Grills Rice Balden. When Helen was an infant, the family moved to Buffalo, where she grew up and attended school.
Helen married Ed Crain on Dec. 16, 1950, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Billings, Montana. They made their first home on the Crain family ranch 32 miles southeast of Buffalo in the “Nine-Mile” community.
In addition to being a lifelong homemaker, Helen worked many places and served on various public service boards and committees. She worked at the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum, volunteered at the Bread of Life Food Pantry in Buffalo and for St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.
Helen was a 50-year member and Past Worthy Matron of Eastern Star, Job's Daughters Past Honored Queen and Bethel Guardian, Daughter of the Nile, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Alter Guild, Red Hat Society, Homemaker's Club, a 4-H leader and member of 49’ers dance club.
Helen is survived by her husband, Ed Crain; four children, E. Loren (Cathy) Crain of Gillette, Peggy (Gary) Kughn of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Dawn (Jim) Moreland of Plymouth, Washington, and Marla (John) Lewis of Buffalo; eight grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.
Memorials may be made in her name to the Bread of Life Food Pantry, in care of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Buffalo.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
