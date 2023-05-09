Charles Thompson, 83, of Gillette, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.
Graveside services begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10 at Mount Pisgah, with fellowship to follow at Mount Pisgah Reception Hall.
Charles was born Aug. 12, 1939, in Ponca City, Oklahoma, to Charles Vernon and Flossie Thompson. He spent his days working the ranch with his family, tending crops, and working cattle.
Mr. Thompson enlisted in the Army Reserves and was honorably discharged for his service. He learned to fly and enjoyed his time in the skies.
Mr. Thompson met Rosemary Taylor and they spent their time fishing and hiking in the Big Horns, fell in love, and married Nov. 26, 1968.
In 1977, he and his family moved to Gillette. Mr. Thompson worked as a salesman, a construction laborer, and equipment operator in the oil field and retired from Eagle Butte Mine.
Mr. Thompson was the first certified fly caster instructor in Wyoming. He loved fly fishing, and teaching others to develop the same love and skill. In addition, he worked as an advocate for maintaining Wyoming rivers and streams to prevent over-fishing.
In 2001, Mr. Thompson became the assistant director of We Care Ministries. He developed a passion for cooking and smoking meat.
Charles is survived by his daughters, Juliana Critel of Moorcroft, and Cherilyn Thompson of Gillette; four grandchildren; and three sisters.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary; one granddaughter; and one sister.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in his name to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
