Ryan Joshua Trippett, 33, of Gillette and a smitten father of two beautiful girls, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette.
The community is invited to share memories and express condolences at a celebration of life gathering from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Arbuckle Lodge, 1400 S. Garner Lake Road, in Gillette.
Ryan was a visionary, generous with his heart and talents, intelligent and wildly creative. He never met a stranger because soon they were his friend. He enjoyed the quietness of a mountain top, the roar of the ocean and the beauty of a sunset.
He was passionate about his family and deeply loved God.
His thinking and outside-of-the-box creativity recently reached new heights where, on his days off from his job at Antelope mine, he would often be found at his “home away from home,” the Gillette-based Area 59, a center for innovation and fabrication.
He was featured in the local magazine 82717 where it was said that he was “working on his third résumé. Along with the two notches he already has on his belt as a welder/machinist, and conversely, a computer/IT guy, the 33-year-old Gillette transplant is now challenging himself to learn some new skills.”
He thrived on teaching others how to use the complex laser cutters, 3D printers, the CNC turning and milling machine and other equipment. There wasn’t a machine there that he hadn’t learned how to use. As a result, he created many amazingly beautiful projects and the start of his own business, Designs by Ryan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Allen; grandma, Waunita, and grandpa, Sylvester Bergstrom; grandpa, Dan Applebaker; and grandpa, Rex Meinzinger.
Ryan is survived by the love of his life, Lisa Glenn, and their daughters, Leah and Zoey; parents, Sonja and Joe Applebaker; sisters, Annika Fraley and husband Shawn, and Tamara Applebaker; grandmas, Betty Applebaker, Bonnie Meinzinger and Dena Trippett; nieces, Makynzi and Cecilia; nephew, Mason; his aunts, uncles, many cousins and numerous other friends and family members.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
