Former Gillette resident, Daniel Charles Barkley, 68, passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, after a short fight with cancer.
The funeral and interment begins at 11 a.m. March 10, in Blaine, Minnesota.
Dan was born Feb. 19, 1954, in Gillette and grew up at the Barkley Hereford Ranch southwest of Gillette on the 4J Road.
He attended the McKay country school and Campbell County High School.
Dan spent most of his adult life as a commercial airline pilot, flying for several major U.S. air carriers. Dan became a Senior Check Airman for a major carrier and then the last few years he operated the Airlines Simulator Training facility in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Dan is survived by his wife, Gale; brothers, Jack Barkley (Deborah), Bill Barkley (Trenette), and Bob Barkley (Betty); sister, Nancy Taylor; son, Justin (Michelle); three grandchildren; Gale's children and grandchildren; plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Louise Barkley; sister, Verna Barkley; and brother-in-law Bob Taylor.
Funeral arrangements are being conducted by Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Home at 1385 107th Avenue NE, Blaine MN 55434.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
