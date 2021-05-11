Former Gillette resident Dean R. Husted, 80, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at home from complications of pneumonia.
Services begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85254. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Dean was born in Belfry, Montana. He graduated from Chadron State College in Nebraska, began a teaching career in Gillette and later started his contracting career in Gillette.
He relocated to Phoenix in 1983 and founded Desert Homes Development Inc. with his wife, Karen in 1991.
Dean built beautiful custom homes and the business continues today specializing in residential remodeling. Dean's clients called him back for many repeat projects, knowing they could count on the quality of his work, his creativity, integrity, fairness and pleasant demeanor.
Dean was a gentleman, kindhearted and generous with a great sense of humor. He loved his family and friends, and respected his colleagues and clients. He loved to travel, dance and enjoyed all genres of music.
Dean is survived by his wife of 34 years, Karen; daughters, Misty (Corey) Sand and Lorri Caulfield of South Dakota; son, Chris (Linda) Husted of Phoenix; grandchildren, Jefferson (Elizabeth), Zachary (Kayla), Maxwell and Megan; and great-granddaughter, Adeline.
His passing will leave a loving memory with many; he will be truly missed.
For those who would like to make a memorial contribution, please consider the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Arizona, 2901 N. 78th St., Scottsdale, AZ 85251, wish.org/ways-to-give.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.