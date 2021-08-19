James "Buck" Lester Moore Jr., 65, of Gillette died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at the Rocky Mountain Hospital in Loveland, Colorado, of complications associated with diabetes.
He was born July 2, 1956, to James and Dee (Warner) Moore in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and grew up with three sisters. He graduated from Abilene High in Abilene, Texas, in 1975.
He moved around and was able to see quite a bit of the country that he loved, living in various places such as Texas, Wyoming, Colorado, Vermont, North Dakota and finally ending back in Wyoming.
He loved guns, gun shows, going to garage sales, civil war history, old Western movies, classic country and southern gospel music. He also helped start a support group for amputees with a good friend.
Mr. Moore had many interests and loves but the greatest of these was his love for his family.
Buck is survived by his sister, Daisy Lott of Clyde, Texas; children, Travis Moore of Minot, North Dakota, Marie Palacio and Lori Yocom, both of Clyde, and April Davis and Jenn Miller both of Gillette; 18 grandchildren; one great-grandchild on the way; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.
His final wishes were to be able to donate whatever good in his body that was left to science to help others.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
