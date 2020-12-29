Evelyn "Maxine" Feddersen, 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and in the arms of her daughter-in-law Laree on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Gillette.
She was born Nov. 3, 1942, to Mearl and Gertie (Harrison) Hullinger. She was raised in Vivian, South Dakota, and graduated from Vivian High School in 1961.
After graduation, she entered Pierre School of Practical Nursing in 1961 and graduated in 1962. After graduation, she worked at Pierre hospital until her marriage Sept. 1, 1963, to the love of her life, Allen Feddersen.
They had two sons, Rocky and Kevin. The family made their home in Murdo, South Dakota, until 1977, when they moved to Moorcroft.
Upon arrival, she worked at the Moorcroft Clinic for 13 years before moving to Gillette, where she worked for several medical offices.
In 2017, she moved to Box Elder, South Dakota, and lived with her son, Kevin, and daughter-in-law, Marcie.
The joy of her life were her husband, kids, grandkids, being a nurse and trips to Deadwood.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mearl and Gertie; husband, Allen; granddaughter, Amanda; and her sister, Mary.
She is survived by sons, Rocky (Laree) of Gillette and Kevin (Marcie) of Box Elder; sisters, Cleo (Delvin) Shroyer of Ft. Pierre, South Dakota, and Cecile (Bill) Herr of Gillette; seven grandkids; and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home or Wounded Warriors in memory of Maxine Feddersen.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements and condolences may be conveyed to the family through the funeral home website.
Services will be held at a later date.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
