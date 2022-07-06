Bobbie Lou Paxton was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She died in her Bismarck, North Dakota, home on Monday, April 25, 2022, at the age of 85, after a long bout with cancer. In the weeks before her death, she was surrounded by loved ones who were blessed to be with her during those last days of her life.
A graveside memorial service begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30 at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette. A reception will follow the memorial service in the cemetery community room.
Bobbie was born Feb. 5, 1937, and lived most of her life in Gillette, where she married her husband, Ernie Paxton. Early in their marriage, her husband passed away unexpectedly, and she was left to raise their two young children alone. Bobbie was fortunate to have a large network of extended family and many friends to whom she was very close for support.
During the last five years of her life, she lived in Bismarck near her daughter, grandchildren and three of her great-grandchildren, who affectionately knew her as Gigi and were the bright spots in her life. There was nothing that brought her more joy than a visit from Logan, Josie and Ansel!
Bobbie loved Jesus and served faithfully in her local church until she was no longer able to drive. She enjoyed music, loved to read, do word puzzles, and shop at thrift stores, which were just some of her many interests.
Her house was always thoughtfully decorated, displaying her many collections – from Norman Rockwell and "Gone with the Wind" collector plates to sunflowers to antique kitchen utensils. In her younger years, Bobbie spent the long summer days outside working in her yard and garden. She loved flowers, bushes, and trees and worked hard during the brief Wyoming summer to keep it all lush and beautiful.
Bobbie was a complex woman – determined and opinionated one minute, then tender and generous the next. Although she was shy and reserved, you might find her playing online word games by her alias “Bob!” Going through the personal mementos Bobbie had kept over the course of her life presented many new views into her interior world and the people and events that were meaningful to her.
Bobbie was not often expressive with her feelings, yet the great love she had for her family was evident in the many pictures and memorabilia she had kept over the years. One of the greatest gifts she left her family was a legacy of trusting in Jesus, her Lord and Savior!
Bobbie Lou is survived by her daughter, Brenda Paxton; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Brian and Hayley Christophersen (Trorin, Kyila, Logan and Josie), Chris Paxton (Watchman and Malina), Darrin and Andrea Lee (Ansel); her son, Jeff and Mari Paxton, and grandchildren Sean and Anne Paxton, Cassady and Skylar; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Ernest Paxton; father and mother, Walter and Beth Cohee; and nine siblings, Bert and Gertie Cohee, Leroy Cohee, Patty Cohee, Lonnie Cohee (Bonnie), Lura Berce (John), Dena Jones (Orville), Josie Mayes (Bates) and Mary Schlautmann (Albert).
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a charity that Bobbie faithfully supported over the years, World Vision, at donate.worldvision.org/giftcatalog.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.