A celebration of life for William Archibald, 54, former Gillette resident who passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 16, 2021, in Austin, Texas, begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 from the Johnson County Library with Pastor Paul Gilbert officiating.
Donations in William’s memory may be made to the Capital Area Food Bank in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at harnessfuneralhome.com.
William Charles Archibald was born Dec. 29, 1966, in Casper to Charles and Sue Archibald. He grew up on the Pine Tree Ranch 65 miles south of Gillette and attended a small country school through his seventh-grade year. He did his eighth-grade year in Wright and graduated from Campbell County High School with the class of 1984.
William was competitive in debate, and was chosen to attend Wyoming Boy’s State, and also to attend the summer training camp at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
William loved learning and attended the Rose Hulman Institute of Technology in Terra Haute, Indiana. After his sophomore year, he studied abroad in Tokyo. There he learned to speak Japanese where he immersed himself in Japanese culture and taught English as a second language.
William returned to Rose Hulman where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering and a Bachelor of Science in computer science. After graduation, William returned to Japan under the employ of Motorola.
He was married in 1991 in Buffalo to Masumi and they made their home in Japan. They later transferred to Austin, Texas, with Motorola. William and Masumi later divorced.
William was a curious soul whose breadth of knowledge spanned across many fields; he had a habit for striking up talks with anybody around him. With those two traits combined, he was magnetic as a conversational partner; incandescent in his insights. He was also kind, almost to a fault, and often spent much of his time and effort towards aiding his friends.
William developed new technologies for Telecom, Quant Trading, Financial Payments Processing and distributed cloud computing products. He is named on over two dozen issued patents worldwide. William was responsible for Fuzzy Logic Weighting Function used in cellular telephones.
He also owned and operated Globeset, a company that dealt with secure transactions online. PayPal was a company that sprung out of William’s inventions. He loved to work and make the world a better place for others. His mind was always searching for innovative ways to apply new technologies.
Even in his final days, he was working on a project that would get us closer to solving world hunger. He loved to read, both fiction and nonfiction, and was imaginative and bright and was always hungry for more knowledge.
He is survived by his parents, Charles and Sue Archibald of Buffalo; two sons, Maxwell and Douglas Archibald, both of Austin, Texas; two brothers, Kirk Archibald and his wife Kylee of Bozeman, Montana, and Scott Archibald of Buffalo, Wyoming; one sister, Kathy Strange and her husband Mike of Heber City, Utah; and four nieces.
His sons remember fondly the times that he spent playing video games with them in their childhood and engaging in strange and fantastical chats about the world in the time that they were together. A firework of a man, in spontaneity and ephemeral brilliance. May God bless his soul, and may he rest in peace.
