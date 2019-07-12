Richard “Terry” Hurrle, 75, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center after battling Lewy body dementia.
A Celebration of Life begins at 11 a.m. Monday at the Pat’s Point Group Shelter in Keyhole State Park.
Please bring a chair and any stories or memories of him that you would like to share.
Terry was born March 6, 1944, to Harold and Marian Hurrle in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
He attended elementary and secondary school in Bloomington, Minnesota. At the age of 16, his schooling days were over and he took a job building pipeline across the country, which led to his career as a welder/fabricator.
Beyond being a welder, he was a commercial fisherman in California, a bronco rider in Minnesota and a hell-raiser everywhere.
In the 1980s, his job as a foreman for TIC brought him to Wyoming, where he helped build many structures at various mines in the Powder River Basin.
He enjoyed working and greatly missed the challenges and rewards his professional life provided as well as the great relationships he built with his work family.
He also had a love for the outdoors. Hunting, fishing, camping and golfing were some of his favorite pastimes. For years, he would go on hunting trips in the Tetons on horseback for weeks at a time.
In 1990, he met and married his partner in crime, Judy Fall.
They had many happy years together and enjoyed traveling and spending time with family.
They eventually moved to Pine Haven, where they had a house on the golf course and he was able to hone his golfing skills.
After retiring from Eagle Butte, he and Judy bought a camper so they could start their retirement dream of RV-ing. Their first trip was down the Oregon coast, and they had so much fun that they were instantly hooked.
The next few years they went south for the winter to Benson, Arizona, to enjoy a warmer climate. They were camp hosts and made many great friends and memories in their time there.
He very much enjoyed his family. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by wife, Judy Hurrle; children, Chris Rizor and LeAnn (Bob) Exum; sister, Connie (Don) Clark; stepchildren, Jason (Sharon) Verry and Rachael Verry; great niece, Lea Hurrle; five grandchildren, Amanda Bailey, Tommy Bailey, Danielle Rizor, Danielle (Brent) Degreef and Riley Verry; and five great-grandchildren, Cruz, Thayne, Kai, Wells and Quade Degreef.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Marian Hurrle; and brother, Mike Hurrle.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.