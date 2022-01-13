John A. Johner, 71, of Gillette passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, unexpectedly at home, peacefully in his sleep, after a long battle with many health problems.
Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Father Cliff Jacobson officiating. Interment will be at 3 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with a prayer vigil at 7 p.m.
John was born Oct. 8, 1950, in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, to Julius and Wilma Johner. He grew up and graduated from Belle Fourche in 1969.
While out with his friends in 1970, John met the love of his life, Diana Wysk. For John it was love at first sight, telling his friends he was going to marry her one day.
In 1971, John joined the Air Force to proudly serve his country for four years until 1975, when he was honorably discharged.
On Jan. 22, 1972, John married Diana Wysk and had three children together. John loved his family and there was nothing he wouldn’t do for them. His greatest blessings are his nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
John was always there for his family, whether it was lending an ear, or a helping hand. There were many things in life that John enjoyed, one being the lifelong friends that he gained while bowling and helping his grandchildren with the sports they loved.
John has had many different jobs throughout his life, but he was widely known for working security for many different community events. He proudly worked for Wyoming Materials as a CDL truck driver for 10 years, and he also managed Boot Hill Nightclub for a few short years but gained many lifelong friends.
John is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Diana; children, Sherry (Jeromy) Smith, Shane (Loveda Bell) Johner, and Susan (Wayne) Bearley; daughter in-law, Jenna Hoaglund; grandchildren, Toby (McKenzie Wright) Smith, Shaela (Damon Groh) Smith, Shayna Johner, Shylo Johner, Alton “AJ” Johner, Blayne Johner, Justice Dodge, Julius Johner, and Asher Shoffler; great-grandchildren, Anthony Groh, and Jeromy John-Allen Groh; siblings, Julius “Jocko” (Susan) Johner, and Jerome “Jerry” (Donna) Johner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Wilma Johner; in-laws, Hans and Gerturde Wysk; sister, Judy Ringenburg; niece, Tammie Ringenburg; sister in-law, Teresa Wysk; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.