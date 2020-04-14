To my loving husband Juan Manuel Guajardo Sr., who was born May 5, 1961, and passed peacefully Friday, April 10, 2020, you gave me the best 44 years of my life.
You were my partner in crime and my one and only. I will miss you so much.
We pride ourselves in the privilege we had to call you husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandfather. Heaven got their very own Juan, the painter.
Juan is survived by his wife, Yolanda; five children, Cindy, Juan Jr., Jonathan, Joaquin and Jacinto; 14 grandchildren, Misteri, Nevaeh, Jacinto, Juan III, Hella, Mysterious, Jason, Cindy, Olive, Sunday, Joshua, Elias and Eliza, and a soon-to-be-born grandbaby; and great-granddaughter, Aria.
Rest in peace, we love you.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.