On a beautiful, sunny day on the 30th of June, Felix left this world by his own hand on his own terms after a lengthy battle with dementia.
He is very much loved and missed by his wife, Carol; daughter, Lisa (Fred) Saur; son, Pete (Trish) Driver; grandchildren, Kyle (Bri) Johnson, Nathan and Trevor Driver, and Tiffany (Buddy) DeKal; and sister, Fran (Gerry) Farmer.
He had a wonderful life growing up, lots of friends and family, many hobbies and lots of outdoor activities.
He taught all the grandkids how to drive, including using a stick shift, even the one who couldn't reach the peddles. He somehow made it work.
He was a man who could fix anything. If he couldn't find what he needed, he simply built it.
He worked several jobs over his lifetime, but the one he enjoyed the most was AFFCO — right up his alley!
He loved to laugh, tried his best to dance "oh my" and enjoyed a cold beer and conversations with anybody. He didn't know a stranger.
Several friends he loved, especially Jim Anderson, Art Jette, Dave Thompson, John Aspolm and so many more. You all know who you are. Gerry was the brother he never had.
Memories: Lisa — Some of my favorite memories of my Dadio: Shining up the '40 for rod runs and car shows, camping trips, learning to fly fish, 4-wheeling to mountain lakes, and dancing to our favorite song, "Old Time Rock & Roll!"
Pete — Going to rod runs, fishing, motocross, track practice, hanging with Dad and my friends in the garage helping whoever needed help, sledding trips, and teaching family and friends to work on cars and small engines.
Kyle — Some of my best memories are learning to fly fish and tie flies — I caught my first fish on a fly rod with Grandpa down the road from Gramma Ruth's house in Warm Springs Creek with a Joe's hopper that Grandpa taught me how to tie. Fly fishing will always make me think of Grandpa!
Nathan — I remember Papa taking a long time to get ready for a 4-wheeler ride or sledding. He never disappointed us. If he said we were going, we went!
Trevor — Camping at East Fork — riding 4-wheelers, fishing, cooking lemon pepper pork chops and s'mores for dessert!
Tiffany — The only girl! Loved playing in Papa's garage and riding the elevator, airing up the tubes for swimming and riding motorbikes!
A life well lived.
Per his request there will be no service. We will have a celebration of his life for family and friends at a later date.
Dementia is a cruel disease. Please pray there is a cure soon.
