Samuel ‘Sam’ Schwarze
Samuel “Sam” Schwarze, 60, of Gillette died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at his home of natural causes.
A celebration of life begins at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Campbell County Community Center (the Soup Kitchen), 121 4J Road. All are welcome to attend.
He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on Jan. 17, 1959, and loved the time he spent on his farm.
Mr. Schwarze is survived by four sisters, Debbie Balich, Linda Simonson, Nancy Johnson and Barbara Nielson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Weston and Violet Schwarze.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
