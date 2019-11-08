Wanda Noreen Hill, 63, left us behind at 1:50 a.m. on a chilly Oct. 27, 2019, Sunday morning. She passed away at the Close to Home Hospice House in Gillette after a four-year, hard-fought battle with kidney cancer.
This amazing woman entered this world March 24, 1956, in Elgin, Illinois, to Sharon (Jenerou) and William Hicks.
She married her beloved husband, Kenneth Hill, on Feb. 27, 1990, in Gillette. She and Ken had three fantastic children, Mark Charpentier, Lacy Rugar and Michelle Willey.
In her years on earth, she enjoyed many things, including fishing, camping, four-wheeling, gardening, Primerica and most of all her beloved grandbabies.
She was the strongest, bravest and most stubborn woman, which is why we love her. She unfortunately was diagnosed with renal cell cancer in 2002, but she fought mighty hard and beat it by removing her left kidney.
She lived her next 13 years enjoying her beloved babies and grand-kiddos, while fishing ‘til her heart’s content.
Then the horrible sickness came back in 2015. She fought long and hard for four years before the battle was over, unfortunately won by cancer in 2019.
Wanda is survived by her husband, Kenneth; son, Mark (Wendy Krom) Charpentier of Olivebridge, New York; daughters, Lacy (Corey) Ruger of Sebastian, Florida, and Michelle (Lee) Willey of Sheridan; mother, Sharon Hicks of Manistique, Michigan; sister, Rena (Gary) Watchhorn of Manistique, Michgan; brothers, Bill (Kim) Hicks of Escanaba, Michigan, and Steve (Shelly) Hicks of Petoskey, Michigan; and grandchildren, Brandon, Ben Bailey, Brayden, Gabby, Acelynn and Avery.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Debra Neff; and father, Louis William Hicks.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
