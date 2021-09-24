David “Slinger” Stirling Jr., 49, of Gillette, formerly of Sheridan, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Union Chapel Road in Gillette.
Funeral services begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Sheridan Wesleyan Church, 404 W. Brundage Lane in Sheridan. A reception will follow at the Trails Inn, 2125 N. Main St. in Sheridan.
David was born March 17, 1972, to David James Stirling Sr., and Ruth (Roper) Brown. He was a proud father of Jordan Stirling of Billings, Montana.
David was an experienced heavy equipment operator. He worked in the oilfields from North Dakota to Texas. He was employed at Rawhide Coal Mine. David - SLINGER was a founding father of TIBMC. The Club was his “family” and some of his happiest times.
He met his wife Toni (Bridge) Stirling in Texas, and married Dec. 10, 2016. David and Toni made Gillette their home in 2017. They have a beautiful, blended family; three boys: Evan Coleman, Jordan Stirling and Devin Coleman; and four grandkids: Eli Coleman, Trinitee Coleman, Casey Stirling, and Liliana Coleman.
He is also survived by his parents, David (Linda) Stirling and Ruth (Carl) Brown; and his sister, Carrie Brown. David adored his grandbabies and loved being “Papa.” He will be sadly missed by all who loved him.
Online condolences may be written at sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
