Former Gillette resident Richard C. “Rick” Ciesielski, 93, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Loveland, Colorado.
He was born May 28, 1927, in Niagara Falls, New York, to Louis Ciesielski and Estella Stamborski Ciesielski.
He entered the U.S. Navy at age 16 after graduating from high school. He served as a signalman 3rd class during World War II and earned the Victory Medal and American Theatre Medal before being honorably discharged in 1946.
His work in the energy industry took him to Gillette and other parts of Wyoming and Colorado until he retired from Rocky Mountain Energy in 1986.
After retirement, he enjoyed traveling throughout the United States. He had a love of God’s creation, was fascinated with nature and loved to share it with everyone.
Mr. Ciesielski is survived by his beloved companion, Wanda Sue Check; children, Mike Ciesielski, Ski Ciesielski, Julie Ann Kern and Lynda Lu Logan; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jeanette Jankowski; and son, Daniel Ciesielski.
A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
