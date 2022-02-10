Mass of Christian Burial for Lucy McMahon will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church with Father Cliff Jacobson officiating.
Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Lucy Anna (Schlautmann) McMahon, 98, of Gillette died peacefully on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center with family by her side.
She was born on Oct. 5, 1923, to parents Wendell and Theresa (Lauby) Schlautmann, the second of six children, at the family ranch where both her parents families homesteaded near Savageton, 45 miles southwest of Gillette. She grew up on the Schlautmann family ranch and attended Savageton country grade school and then entered St. Martin’s Catholic Academy. After her schooling, she continued working at the family ranch before moving to town, where she earned her room and board by taking care of the family’s children where she stayed.
While living in town, Lucy met a handsome postal worker, Thomas B. McMahon Jr. after he had returned from serving in the Army during World War II. Lucy and Tom were married on Sept. 1, 1947, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Gillette. Together they raised eight children: Marie Nicholson, Kathy Gaffney, Judy Nelson, Donna Johner, Ted McMahon, Carol Roth, Bill McMahon and Sheila Hupp.
Mrs. McMahon had a strong faith in God and no matter what kind of difficulty she or her family were experiencing, she could always find something good to be thankful for and trusted that God would watch over and take care of her and her family. Throughout their years together, Tom and Lucy entered into multiple business ventures; from apartment rentals, a boarding house, a diner and even a kindergarten in the basement of their home.
She then opened up her home and heart to take care of the children of others, and from 1966 through 2000, she cared for and guided more than 700 children of all ages, including many of her own grandchildren. She always felt that taking care of these children was one of her greatest joys and accomplishments of her entire life. She loved and cared about each and every one of them as her own and they all adored her, even to this day.
She was a loving and dedicated mother and homemaker, raising her eight children while also operating her children's daycare business in her home. She always loved children and especially enjoyed helping them to learn something new or to find some little miracle each day.
She always found beauty and goodness in everything and everyone in her life and wanted nothing more than to help others in need. She expected nothing in return for her acts of kindness and only wished for those she helped to do the same. She lived her entire life believing that this was how the world should be, and always tried to spread her faith and goodness upon everyone around her.
Mrs. McMahon also enjoyed many hobbies throughout her lifetime. Sewing was one of her favorite past-times, although it was more of a necessity for her large family and she often made clothes for all of them. She also enjoyed baking, playing the piano or harmonica, along with painting, home repairs and yardwork. She was a gifted, self-taught artist and painted many pictures for her family over the years. She also loved to paint “pet rocks” for her many grandchildren, who were all very special to her.
After her husband Tom died in 1982, Mrs. McMahon continued operating her daycare business from her home and then after nearly 35 years of childcare, she finally decided it was time to retire. Having been widowed for nearly 40 years, Lucy was very proud that she was able to live in and maintain the same house that she and her husband had built together in 1963, until finally moving to the Legacy Living Center in 2018 at the age of 94.
She is survived and loved by her eight children, 19 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, her younger brother, Louis Schlautmann of Montana and sister, Clara Smetana of Wisconsin.
She was preceded in death by both her parents and her husband, two sisters; Rita Lubken and Barbara Schlautmann, one brother: Albert Schlautmann, and two grandsons.
Memorials may be made to benefit St. Matthew's Catholic Church or John Paul II School. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed atgillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
