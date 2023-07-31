Elva Lee Kauffman, 84, of Gillette, died Saturday, July 22, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Memorial services begin at 10 a.m. Aug. 4 at the First Presbyterian Church, 511 Carey Ave. In her honor, please wear something purple.
Elva was born Feb. 20, 1939, in Powell Wyoming, to Bain and Elenora Heimer Robbins.
Mrs. Kauffman was a remarkable woman who touched many hearts through her passion of helping people. Her career path led her to Campbell County Detention where she dedicated herself to cooking for the inmates and her commitment to serving others extended beyond her professional life as she worked tirelessly as a cook at the local soup kitchen.
Mrs. Kauffman's education played an essential role in shaping her character. She graduated from high school and went on to attend college, which served as a foundation for her lifelong passion of learning.
Known for her vibrant personality, Mrs. Kauffman had an unwavering love of purple. Family and friends were at the heart of her world.
She shared a beautiful journey with her late husband Jake Kauffman and together they raised their children with love and care.
She doted on her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She shared a deep bond with her brothers, Gary Robbins, Marty Robbins and John Robbins.
In her leisure time, Elva found joy in antiquing, an interest that allowed her to delve into the stories of days gone by. She delighted in cooking for family reunions and get-togethers. She was dedicated to the First Presbyterian Church, where she became an invaluable member of the congregation.
Elva is survived by son, Jason Kauffman of Gillette; daughters, Leahmae Haynes of Douglas, Wyoming, and Althea Haynes of Laurel, Montana; 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Elva's memory to the local soup kitchen.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
