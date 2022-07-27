Donna Bennett, 86, of Gillette died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Campbell County Health.
Funeral services begin at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 28 at Family Life Church with Pastor Marty Crump officiating with burial to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 11 a.m.-noon also on Thursday at Family Life Church.
Donna was born the fifth child of nine on Jan. 21, 1936, in Oshkosh, Nebraska, to Elsie and Marion (Dutch) Shaw. She was raised and educated in Oshkosh and Broadwater, Nebraska.
She married George M. Bennett on Feb. 15, 1954, in Bridgeport, Nebraska. They made their first home in Rapid City, South Dakota as George served in the USAF. After George's discharge the family moved around to various places.
In 1963, the family settled in Gillette. After years of dedication to her family and her home, Mrs. Bennett took a job with Mountain Bell where she worked for 17 years before retiring. It wasn’t long after retirement that she decided she was too young and went back to work at the Senior Center.
A few years later she decided it was time to enjoy her grandchildren. Some of her favorite memories were made at their Keyhole property, fishing, camping, and spending time with family and friends.
In the past few years her health caused her to slow down and spend more time at home, where she got to host all her family’s holidays and celebrations. Nothing brought her more joy than everyone gathering around her table for laughter and good food.
Donna will be truly missed by her children, CeCelia, and Rene of Gillette, and Bryce of Kingman, Arizona; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy and Helen, both of Nebraska; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George; parents; three sisters; and three brothers.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
