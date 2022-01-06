Jason Leland Gompf, 46, of Gillette died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings, Montana, due to kidney failure and complications to the lungs.
Jason worked at his grandpa’s, Harry Senff’s ranch in Buffalo, Wyoming.
Jason always enjoyed going to Monster Truck shows, car shows and races. Jason was a hard worker with a big heart and always helped people and the community out.
Jason was the president of his motorcycle club, the Bad 7, who held a car wash to give back to the children of the community by giving the $1,000 earned to the Children’s Development Services of Campbell County on Sept.13, 2020.
Jason enjoyed riding in his truck and on his motorcycle and always had his dog Shelby by his side wherever he went. Jason believed that animals were a gift just like a son or daughter.
Jason was always working, using or fixing vehicles and farming equipment. Jason believed that everything could be fixed and used for the best purpose, and he used this philosophy throughout his life to make everyone in his life feel appreciated and wanted.
Jason is survived by his son, Dylan Hatch; dad, Craig Gompf; mom, Joyce Iroz and stepdad, Alfred Iroz; brothers and sisters, Dominique, Michael, Maria and Maxine Iroz; cousin, Somer Senff; and uncle, Jim Senff. Audrey Morgan was Jason’s grandma.
Sherie Roland, Jason’s fiancé and family miss Jason more than words could ever say.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
