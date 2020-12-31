Glenn Robert “Bob” Edwards, 65, a lifetime Campbell County resident, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Billings, Montana, due to COVID pneumonia complications.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Cam-plex Energy Hall.
Bob was born June 23, 1955, the third of nine children to Darrel and Arlene (Cosner) Edwards. He was raised on ranches south of Gillette before later moving northwest of Gillette to raise his family.
Bob attended schools in Campbell County graduated from Campbell County High School in 1973.
Bob worked at the co-op through high school and later worked for Getter Trucking, PC Transport, Buckskin mine and Northern Production. Bob and his family also ranched south of Gillette for many years.
After retirement, Bob enjoyed going to the Big Horns to camp and fish with friends and family. Bob looked forward to any hunting adventure, whether it be his or others. What he loved best was helping his kids, whether it was working cows, driving truck or babysitting grandkids.
Bob is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jean; children, Craig (Sarah), Cory (Terri) and Carey (Ryan); four grandchildren, Taiten, Grady, Addison and Keegan; and many more family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Donald and Cecilia “Shorty” Ellsworth; brother, Roy Edwards; and sister-in-law, Donna Nickel.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Bob's name in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
