Daniel Ray Blohm, 54, of Gillette died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his home of unknown causes.
Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Matthew's Catholic Church.
Vigil and viewing takes is today from 4-8 p.m.
He was born Oct. 18, 1965, in Bismarck, North Dakota, to Ernest and Gloria (Volk) Blohm. He grew up in Beulah, North Dakota, with his family and was the oldest of five siblings.
He graduated from Beulah High School in 1984. He worked at the Dakota Gasification Co. from 1984 to 2015. He then moved to Gillette and worked for one year at Basin Electric Co./Dry Fork Station.
Mr. Blohm enjoyed his motorcycles, four-wheeling and snowmobiling, hunting and his guns. He was a bull rider as a teenager.
He had a soft heart and loved his family. He had a good sense of humor and was always welcoming to new friendships.
He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Sandi; sons, Casey of Hannover, North Dakota, and Chauncey of Dickinson, North Dakota; daughter, Kendra Carlson of Garrison, North Dakota; two granddaughters of Garrison; parents, Ernest and Gloria of Gillette; brothers, David of Beulah, Darvin of Spring Valley, Minnesota, and Darren of Williamson, Georgia; sister, Delora Schmidt of Gillette; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Mr. Blohm’s name to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
