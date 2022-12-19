Carma Zimmerman, 76, was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She left this world Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
Carma was born to Ellsworth and Lillian Heinle on Nov. 18, 1946, in Williston, North Dakota. Her family moved to Roundup, Montana, where she met her husband Jim Zimmerman.
Jim and Carma were married Feb. 3, 1964. Together they had four children: Brenda, Bryan, Marci and Jason.
Carma enjoyed volunteering in her kids’ classrooms. She was a Girl Scout troop leader for many years. She enjoyed gardening, baking and decorating the house for all holidays.
Carma’s favorite hobby was working on counted cross-stitch. She and a few friends would meet every week to stitch and talk about their lives.
After the kids and grandkids were grown, she found the house a little too quiet and empty. Carma spent many hours searching for the perfect addition to the family. She finally found a small dog named Ginger in Montana. The adoption application was approved and Ginger, Jim and Carma spent their retirement years together.
Carma is survived by her daughters, Brenda (Galen) Vernon and Marci (Leo) Kelhi; and son, Jason (JoLana) Zimmerman; granddaughters, Amanda Mittlieder and Jasmyn Zimmerman; sister, Pam Marking; and many nieces and nephews.
Carma is welcomed home by husband Jim; son, Bryan; parents, Ellsworth and Lillian; and her beloved dog, Ginger.
A joint celebration of life for Carma and Jim will take place at a later date.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
