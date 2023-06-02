Robert J. “Jim” Wilson, 78, of Alzada, Montana, died Friday, May 26, 2023, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 8 at the Belle Fourche Roundup grounds in Belle Fourche, South Dakota.
Visitation is from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 7 with family receiving friends from 4-6 p.m. at Stevenson & Son’s Funeral Home in Broadus, Montana.
A private family burial will be at a later date at the Ridge Cemetery in Ridge, Montana.
Robert was born May 15, 1945, to Bob and Betty Wilson in Broadus, Montana. Riding horseback, he attended several one-room country schools during his elementary education.
Mr. Wilson graduated from Belle Fourche High School in 1963. Shortly after that, he married Donna Harris. They later divorced, and he married Louise Hanson in 1989.
For many years, he picked up at local amateur, high school, and college rodeos. In the 1990s, he joined the PRCA, and added pro rodeos to his travels.
Mr. Wilson purchased and learned to fly a helicopter. He loved flying and hunting coyotes, running a branding wagon, and in 1989 he was selected to be the Carter County representative to help wrangle horses and trail cattle on the Montana Centennial Wagon Train from Roundup to Billings.
For the past 59 years, Mr. Wilson has served as a local brand inspector for the state of Montana.
Jim is survived by his wife, Louise; son, Bart Wilson; daughter, Boni Jo Kuhbacher; five grandchildren; brothers, Jerry and John Wilson; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one grandchild.
Should friends desire, memorials can be made to the family by visiting stevensonandsons.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund, 101 Pro Rodeo Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80919.
