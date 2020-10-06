Barbara Jeanne Borthwick, 70, of Gillette passed away early in the morning Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend to all.
Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Gillette with the Rev. Cliff Jacobson officiating.
Masks will be required. The service also will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend.
Burial is at noon at Moorcroft Cemetery.
Barb, affectionately known as Barbara Jeanne or Barbie, was born Feb. 5, 1950, in the old hospital in Gillette. As a new baby, she lived in Sundance before her family moved near the Fishing Lake in Gillette.
In the early 1960s, the family moved to the ranch south of Wright. Growing up, she was the favorite babysitter of all the local kids, and it was in her youth she began her journey as a culinary expert.
She met John Borthwick when she was working in Reno Junction, and they were married Sept. 6, 1971, at St. Francis on the Prairie church.
They moved to Fort Stewart in Savannah, Georgia, while John was in the Army. After he was discharged, they moved to Gillette. In March 1976, they moved to Moorcroft, where they lived for about 20 years until they moved to their final home in Gillette.
In 1973, they welcomed son Michael, followed by their second son Jason in 1976.
Barb was everyone’s family or friend; she never met a stranger. She was everyone’s cheerleader and, of course, their favorite cook.
She had undoubted faith in others and showed her love in so many positive ways. Her smile, her laugh and her hugs (along with her homemade rolls and krautburgers) gave so many people comfort. Those who knew her recognized they were fully loved.
She enjoyed a variety of jobs over the years, including beautician at the Top Knot Beauty Salon, a classroom aide at Moorcroft Elementary, cook at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, security guard for Wyodak Power Plant and finally a bus aide for Campbell County School District.
Also throughout the years, Barb and her husband John volunteered faithfully in the restoration and upkeep of Camp Story. Everywhere she worked she found new friends and people to talk to.
She enjoyed parties and get-togethers and treasured her time with her fellow Red Hat members. She was a joy to all and will be greatly missed.
Barb is survived by her four brothers, Bunk (Suzi) Edwards, Tom (Leah) Edwards, Deb (Susan) Edwards and Lee (Char) Edwards; sister, Martha Edwards; sons, Michael (Mary) Borthwick and Jason Borthwick; three grandchildren, Gabi, Gene and Clara Borthwick; brother-in-law, Bill Borthwick; sister- and brother-in-law, Mary and Jeff Workman; and all her nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by all of her grandparents; parents, Billy Deyoe Edwards and Dorothy Jeanne (Rangunot) Edwards; husband, John Borthwick; infant daughter, Mary Anne; daughter-in-law, Mona; and brother- and sister-in-law, Robert and Diane Borthwick.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Story, ℅ First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 489, Moorcroft, WY 82721.
Memorials and condolences also may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 8276.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
