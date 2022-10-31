Bob Gerkin, 71, of Nisland, South Dakota, went home to heaven on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at his home, with his loving wife by his side, following a sudden cardiac event.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at St. James Lutheran Church, with Pastor Tom Martin officiating. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. Interment will take place at the Green Mountain Cemetery, in Sundance, Wyoming. Memorials are preferred.
Bob’s funeral will be available to view live, or afterwards, on his obituary page, located on the funeral home’s website: LeveringtonFH.com
Daniel Robert Gerkin was born Aug. 27, 1951, in Denver, Colorado, to Daniel and Peggy (Woodard) Gerkin. At a young age, Bob moved with his family to Belle Fourche. In 1964, the family settled near Arpan, where they purchased a farm.
Bob graduated from Newell High School in 1969. On Nov. 6, 1971, he was united in marriage to Susan Speidel at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Sundance, Wyoming. To this union two children were born: Jonathan and Jennifer.
Following their marriage, Bob and Susan spent their life farming in the Arpan area. Bob loved the life that farming provided. He loved everything about farming — whether it was raising sheep, small grain crops, corn and alfalfa, or driving his John Deere tractor. Bob also was a real estate broker and for over 20 years he owned Tri-State Realty with Susan. He was known for his integrity, and being a man of his word. He was a mentor and generous friend.
For many years, Bob was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Newell, and recently a member of the Newell Evangelical Church. Bob played 8 ball pool in pool leagues for many years. He sponsored many tournaments and really enjoyed the friends he gained playing the sport.
Bob suffered from arthritis since childhood. He learned to live with the limitations that came with it and never complained. If a limitation came up, Bob would put his creativity to use and come up with a way to get over the obstacle, especially when it came to work projects on the farm.
Bob loved his grandchildren so much, and some of his best memories with them were from teaching them to drive at the farm. He loved to “give them the wheel” and watch them go. Bob was proud of his son and daughter, and he loved being able to help John with farm work.
Bob loved the Lord. He was baptized at First Lutheran Church in Newell on May 17, 2008. His faith was very important to him. Susan was the light of his life. Bob loved his wife so much. She was the one who always filled his heart. Together they had a special love, and together they cherished the life God gave them for the past 51 years. It was a gift and they knew they were blessed.
Bob is survived by his wife, Susan of Nisland; son, Jonathan (Rachel) of Nisland; daughter, Jennifer (Chad) Tuomela of Gillette; five grandchildren, Taiton (Kirstie) LaPlante, Wyatt Kline, Jett Kline, Kaedon Tuomela, and Arissa Tuomela; one great granddaughter, Swayde Rose LaPlante; two brothers, Oliver (Joan) of Belle Fourche, and Dave (Joy) of Roseburg, Oregon; two sisters, Myrna Stuefen of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Dixie (Wayne) Garman of Sundance; and several nieces and nephews.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
