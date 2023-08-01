Former Gillette resident, Virgil H. Welden Jr., 80, died Monday, July 31, 2023, at Labette Health in Parsons, Kansas.
Virgil was born Oct. 14, 1942, in Oswego, Kansas, to Virgil H. Welden Sr. and Wilma (Phillips) Welden.
He attended Labette County High School before enlisting in the Air Force. Following his discharge he became an electrician for MKT Railroad.
Mr. Welden later moved to Wyoming to help build power plants at Wyodak and Wheatland. After that he found a place in the oilfield working for various companies including Peak Production. In 2000 he started his own company in the natural gas fields, he did various roustabout working along with taking on spraying noxious weeds.
After retiring he moved back to Kansas.
Virgil is survived by his ex-wife Catherine; brother, Glen; and daughters, Kim of Los Angeles, California, Tammy and Gail, both of Parsons, Kansas.
Per his request there will be no services.
