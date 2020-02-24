Willis Burks, 59, of Gillette, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.
Arrangements are pending with Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Updated: February 24, 2020 @ 2:38 pm
