Funeral services for Kevin Case begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 21 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Chaplain Gordon Harper officiating; interment to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Kevin Douglas Case was born Dec. 21, 1979, to Patty and Lester Case in Gillette, Wyoming, whom he was incredibly close to throughout his life. He grew up in Rozet with his siblings, BJ (Greg) Fleak, Lester Case, Randy (Wendy) Case, and Cody Case.
Kevin had a large extended family, with whom he made many wonderful memories, including his aunts: Hazi (Bob) Gilroy, Cheri (Ron) Mooney, Betty (Keith) Troll, Robin (Ken) Conway, and more who all watched as Kevin grew from a mischievous and rambunctious youth into a thoughtful and charismatic adult.
In 2004, he welcomed his only child into the world with the birth of his son, Derrik. In Derrik’s youth he and Kevin were inseparable and often enjoyed their shared interest in cars and monster trucks. Derrik has grown into a wonderful young man that his father would certainly be proud of.
He is also survived by many other aunts, uncles, and cousins who all played an important part of Kevin’s life. He was a beloved uncle to his nephews, Anthony Fleak and Randy Case; and nieces, Kayla (Corey) Schwartz, Shantel (Dalton) Shanks, Mercedes Case, and Miranda Case. He also enjoyed watching his great-nieces, Kylie, Raelynn, and Addalynn; and nephew, Tyson grow up.
Once Kevin had grown up, he headed off to work on the oil rigs with his father, Lester, brother, Randy, and brother-in-law, Greg. They made an incredible team and enjoyed the memories they got to experience together. Kevin was a dedicated worker throughout any job he had and often brought his co-workers joy with his humor and lighthearted personality.
Kevin spent his career developing his talent at maneuvering tractors, with performing daredevil stunts in his backhoe being his favorite.
Kevin left this world far too soon and will be deeply missed by those he left behind. His infectious laugh and laid-back nature will be remembered fondly. He was a beloved son, a thoughtful brother, a loving father, a humorous uncle, and overall a great friend.
Kevin passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the age of 42.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
