Dorothy Wanita Sigman was born Jan. 29, 1934, in Gillette, Wyoming, to Henry Rader and Ruby Blankenship. She grew up around Hulett, Wyoming.
She met her husband, Darrell Sigman, at a dance in Hulett. On March 18, 1950, they were wed in Sturgis, South Dakota.
To this union was born four children: daughter, Donna, and three sons, Thomas, Lee and Ron. They lived in Gillette for 30 years.
Dorothy’s favorite employment was working for Campbell County School District, where she worked in the kitchen preparing meals and serving lunches to the children. They all called her "grandma."
Dorothy enjoyed being with family, spending time in the mountains, and holidays. After retirement they moved to Casa Grande, Arizona. Dorothy and Darrell moved to Thermopolis, Wyoming, in 2002. Dorothy moved to Centennial, Colorado in 2019, where she lived with her son, Thomas and his wife Elaine until her passing on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Thomas Sigman (Elaine); sisters, Ada Wall, Mary Wilder, Bev Wilson (Dick), and Clara Wadell (Ron); brother, Hank (Brenda); 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; brothers, Clarence and Bill; sister, Betty; sons, Ron and Lee; daughter, Donna; and granddaughter, Angela Sigman.
Inurnment will be in Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette at a later date.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
