Ira George Cook
A funeral service for Ira George Cook begins at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at New Life Wesleyan Church in Gillette with Abraham Alvarado officiating. A luncheon will follow at the church.
“The maker of anything; creator; originator; one who composes or writes something as a book.” That is the dictionary definition of the word “author.”
Ira George Cook was an author. Not in the usual sense of writing a book. But he was an author, nevertheless, and he indeed wrote a novel. The story line was his own life. That story tells of some history.
George was born in November of 1941 to Ira Dee and Eleanor Cook in Union, Mississippi, but spent his growing up years traveling the U.S. and Canada. His father was in the oilfield business and they moved frequently.
George followed in his father’s footsteps to the oil fields after serving his country in the U.S. Army and Vietnam in 1966-68. George served bravely as a radio operator in the 1st Air Cavalry, Co. B, 2/12 Cav., and was awarded several commendations, but he never craved that kind of attention for himself.
But to complete his story during this important span of time, they should be mentioned. He received the Army air medal, two bronze star medals, combat infantry badge, presidential unit citation, good conduct medal, Vietnam service medal with four stars and the expert rifleman badge.
After his time in the military, he moved to Gillette and that’s where he met his wife, Jo, and they had almost 43 wonderful years together.
They had one son, Joe Percifield (Tami) residing in Loveland, Colorado. Also blessing his life were his grandchildren Shandi (Kevin) Sandage, and Shayd Percifield, and two great-grandchildren.
George is survived by his sister, Rita Gorsuch, of Dolores, Colorado, and an extended loving family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and half-brother Larry Cook.
George was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017 and died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 81 years old.
That is the historical part of George’s novel, but like all good novels, there is more to the story. If you were to read the story, you would discover that George was a humble, kind man who loved his family and especially the grandkids, two little great-grandkids, and oh yes, the furry four-legged family.
You would learn how everyone got along with George and appreciated his special sense of humor, of how he followed the growing up of his grandkids, maybe giving them a little advice, but mostly helping them out with his presence.
You would learn that George always took time with people and was interested in their welfare, often lending a helping hand, but of course, making sure no one else knew about it. You would learn that even to the end, he maintained his sense of humor.
George was not one to talk much about his faith. He let his life speak his words for him, but if you were to go over to his home for a meal and heard him pray you understood his great love and trust in his Lord, Jesus Christ.
A plaque on his kitchen wall reads, “God is Able.”
George was a good author.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.