Linda Bogert, 87, of Gillette died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Memorial services begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 29 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Scott Clem officiating.
Linda Sue Bogert was born Sept. 1, 1933, in Ralston, Oklahoma, to Vera (Lane) and Wayman H. Staus.
She married Edgar J. Bogert on Jan. 29, 1952.
She worked various jobs while she followed her husband during his 30-year military career. She worked for the Red Cross, an electronics plant, cheese factory and also was a waitress. She was active in Eastern Star, TREA Enlisted Association, Red Hat Society, was a Girl Scout leader and involved in her church.
Her main focus in life was her husband and children. Her biggest blessings were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Some of her hobbies included reading, crafts, sewing, camping and fishing.
Mrs. Bogert is survived by her children, James A. Bogert, Ann M. Smith and Karen L. Johnson; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and sister, Dorothy Edmonson.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Ed Bogert; parents, Wayman and Vera Staus; sister, Leta Carruth; and brothers, Jim Staus and Billy Ray Staus.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
