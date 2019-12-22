Steven Jay Baker Giles, 36, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, from natural causes in Fossat, Minnesota.
Steven was born March 29, 1983, in Ogden, Utah, to his biological parents, Glen and Mary Rose.
Born prematurely and with a need for immediate surgery, he was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, where he underwent surgery at only 6 hours of age.
He lived the first seven months of his life at Primary Children’s, alternately charming and annoying the nurses with his strong will and tenacity to get his own way.
At 7 months of age, he left the hospital under the care of Mark and Vivian Giles, who were able to adopt him June 30, 1988, at the age of 5.
He met the love of his life at age 17 upon moving to Gillette. This love only grew and matured, and they spent the next 19 years together. They were married Dec. 15, 2013, fulfilling a long held wish of his.
He lived his life with chronic health problems, but this never stopped him from doing exactly what he wanted. He was a risk-taker, adventurer, brave and fearless.
These traits kept him in this world for 36 years, and those who knew him well will remember his stubbornness, strong will and tenacity. They will also remember his intellect, strong opinions and depth of knowledge.
His lifelong mission appeared to be the tradition of alternately charming and annoying those who loved him. He was an accomplished cook and had a gourmet taste in food. He also loved gardening and truly had a green thumb, and 1970s cars, which he always puttered on and “improved” with neon lights and sound systems.
His passion was fishing and being in the outdoors, this activity being a favorite his entire life. He was loyal and protective of his wife and mother, and lived life on his terms.
Steven is survived by his wife, Rachelle of Bemidji, Minnesota; parents, Vivian and Wade Watson of Gillette; his second parents, Sheila and Don Fay of Bemidji; grandmother, Beverly Giles of Auburn, Washington; aunts, uncles and cousins in Gillette, Fallon, Nevada, Auburn, Washington and Tacoma, Washington; and a large extended family of sisters-in-law and brothers-in law, nieces and a nephew in Minnesota, Iowa and Wyoming.
A Celebration of Life is planned this summer with family and friends in the Big Horns for a day of fishing and eating, his two favorite activities.
Condolences may be sent to Vivian Watson, 690 Bell Road, Gillette, WY 82718.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
