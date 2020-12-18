Michael Allen McInerney, 54, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Gillette.
Mike was born Feb. 18, 1966, in Newcastle, Wyoming, to Carol and Allen Battenfield, joining his older sister, Lea. He spent his early years in Wyoming.
In 1972, Carol married Paul McInerney and they moved to Spearfish, South Dakota.
Mike graduated from Spearfish High School in 1984. In school, he enjoyed football, wrestling and youth rodeo.
Mike enlisted in the U.S. Army immediately after graduating, where he served four years working on helicopters as a specialist in aircraft repair. Among his accomplishments in the Army was becoming a certified weapons instructor and earning the honor of Lifetime Member of the U.S. Army Snipers.
After his service, Mike moved to Gillette and began his law enforcement career with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department from 1988 to 1996. He advanced his career at the Sheriff's Department, starting as a detention officer and later becoming a deputy and investigator.
During his time at the CCSO he earned many letters of recognition for his outstanding service.
Mike ultimately worked for the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation on special assignment for the Drug Enforcement Task Force.
After his career in law enforcement, Mike established the STAR Program for the Campbell County School District, where he worked to help students with behavioral issues remain in school.
In 2005, Mike was elected as a Gillette City Councilman, where he was known for his straightforward approach to problem solving and standing firm to his values and commitment to his community. Mike later began working in the oil and gas industry, where he focused on well closures.
Through the years, Mike spent much of his free time helping at rodeos and other community events. He spent a lot of time with his uncle, Ted "Snooks" McInerney in Sundance, pursuing whatever mischief they could find.
In 1992, Mike married Cindy Scott Allee and created a new family with her children, Mark and Stacy. In 1994, Mike and Cindy were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Taylor. Nothing meant more to Mike than being a dad. After their divorce, Mike maintained good friendships with Cindy and her family.
Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities with his family. He especially loved helping Taylor at rodeos, where she became a legendary steer rider.
Mike was the kind of person who would help anyone in need. He gathered many friends. Mike could make a whole room laugh for hours with his wit. He will be missed and he leaves a vacancy that cannot be filled.
Mike is survived by his daughter, Taylor McInerney (fiancée, Ruben Kriseldi); stepson, Mark Allee; stepdaughter, Stacy Allee (Dustin) Smoot; his mother, Carol McInerney; sisters, Lea (Craig) Stodart and Paula McInerney-Hall; nephews, Cole (Alyssa) Yada, Tyler (Shian) Yada, Glenn (Whitney) Stodart and Dalton (Stormy) Hall.
Mike was especially close with his cousin, Casey (Dana) McInerney; and aunts, uncles and many other cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Evelyn Stearns; father, Paul McInerney; and cousins, Teddi Essink and Brian McInerney.
The family would like to thank Cindy Scott Lovelace, who provided immeasurable support and kindness, as well as Bill Case for his unwavering friendship during this difficult time.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
