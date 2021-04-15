Sandra Lee (Loesch) Wallace, 72, of Gillette died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at home from complications associated with lung cancer.
She was born Aug. 6, 1948, in Deadwood, South Dakota, and spent most of her life in Gillette.
After a few years of retirement, great conversations and cruising her golf cart in Arizona, she moved back to Gillette to be closer to her family.
Her love for her grandbabies was second to none. With a passion for being outdoors, she enjoyed decorating her yard and patios. She had a knack for making friends with anyone and enjoyed many years of league bowling.
Her gift to her family and friends was that she could always light up a room and find a way to enjoy every one of life’s moments.
She will be deeply missed, and her life will be remembered as one of laughter and joy.
No service is planned due to the time frame in which her family was notified.
In lieu of a service, her family requests those who knew her to reflect on their memories of her and help pass her enjoyment of life and love to others.
